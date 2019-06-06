Home | News | General | COVID-19: Video of Ooni of Ife revealing herbs to battle the virus

- Ooni of Ife Enitan Ogunwusi has revealed some secrets about battling coronavirus

- The Yoruba king shared a list of herbs that can be used to boost the immune system

- Oba Ogunwusi stated that he is ready to work with experts to distribute the remedies worldwide

Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has revealed a list of herbs that would help boost the immune system and battle coronavirus. The oba also said the pandemic was predicted a while ago.

In a series of tweets, the king talked about the virus and how people have failed to believe in traditional remedies.

According to the oba, on June 6, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival, it was predicted that a pandemic war would be raged on the world but people failed to believe.

He said the world needs nature to survive. The oba added that natural elements are needed to fight the virus.

The oba, who shared a list of herbs that would help fight coronavirus, said he has tested the remedy on confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Ogunwusi asked people not to take what he says for granted. He also noted that he is working with experts to distribute the remedies worldwide.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, says on Sunday, March 29, that the current COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the world will end soon.

It was reported that the respected man of God said only those “whose time has come” will die of the coronavirus disease. Legit.ng notes that over 600, 000 persons across the world have been infected with over 25,000 deaths recorded so far.

Pastor Adeboye who addressed his congregants via a live broadcast on a topic, ‘peace, be still’, said only those whose time had come would lose their lives to the current plague. He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the present siege could be a biological weapon released ‘in error’ by unnamed nations.

