Real Madrid ignore Pogba again, ready to sign Brazilian sensation dubbed new 'Kaka'

- Igor Gomes has emerged as a priority transfer target for Real Madrid

- Los Blancos will battle Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax for the midfielder's signature this summer

- Gomes has been impressive for Brazilian topflight side Sao Paolo, earning national team call-up as a result

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sign Brazilian youngster Igor Gomes who has been dubbed new 'Kaka'.

The La Liga giants seem to have totally given up on their chase for Manchester United record signing Pau;l Pogba.

Although, Juventus are intensifying their efforts to see the Frenchman return to the Allianz Stadium with Aaron Ramsey tipped to go the other way.

Since Pogba appears to have been taken off the picture, Zinedine Zidane is hoping he can bring the 21-year-old star to the Bernabeu when the next transfer window opens.

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting Spanish news outlet AS claim Los Blancos would have to cough out about £45 million to complete the signing of the midfielder.

Gomes has scored five goals in 44 appearances for Sao Paolo - a performance that has earned him a national team call-up.

Two other Spanish League teams Barcelona and Sevilla as well as Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam are interested in landing the player.

And Gomes might not be the only Brazilian moving to the Bernabeu as Real legend Roberto Carlos has urged PSG star Neymar to join the Galacticos.

The 46-year-old believes Los Blancos guarantee him Champions League title - having won four of the last six UCL trophies.

Carlos won three European elite championships during his 11-year reign at the club, and he told Fox Sports Radio: "If it had depended on me, Neymar would have been here long ago, but life doesn't always turn out how you want it to.

"Great players like him should always be at the top clubs in the world. "Today, Real Madrid is a reference for any player. Do you want to win the Champions League? Then come to Real Madrid".

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have lined up Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic as a replacement for want-away star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the summer transfer window opens.

The north Londoners are not confident the Gabonese striker whose contract with the club expires in 2021 will sign a new deal.

Aubameyang has been recently linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalans want him to take over from aging Luis Suarez.

[embedded content]

