Just in: Big European football manager recovers from dreaded coronavirus

- Fatih Terim has recovered from the dreaded novel coronavirus

- The manager tested positive to the infection about a week ago

- He has been told to go home for self-quarantine after making great progress

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been discharged from hospital, but will quarantine at home for fourteen days, GOAL reports.

The manager had confirmed his status on Social Media barely a week ago that he tested positive for deadly coronavirus which has thrown the whole world into serious confusion.

The 66-year-old football manager showed some symptoms of the virus before he was taken to hospital where he was tested and confirmed as carrier of the disease.

Fatih Terim was not the only one who has contracted the disease at Galatasaray as club's vice president Abdulrrahim Albayrak was also tested positive to coronavirus.

However, on Monday, March 30 Terim has been allowed to go home having made tremendous progress with his recovery. He will be in isolation for the next 14 days at home.

“Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been discharged from hospital. The 66-year-old has made good progress in his recovery and will remain in a 14-day quarantine at his home,” GOAL wrote.

In the same vein, Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has been cleared of coronavirus just weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marikanis announced he had contracted the virus shortly after his Olympiacos club dumping Arsenal out of the Europa League in a thrilling clash played at the Emirates.

His positive diagnosis saw Arsenal players immediately forced into self-isolation before it later emerged club boss, Mikel Arteta, had tested positive for the virus.

The dire situation saw the Premier League suspended indefinitely in a bid to combat further spread of the virus. Express UK citing Sport24 now reports after undergoing several tests, Marikanis has been cleared of the deadly condition.

News of the business mogul's recovery comes shortly after his son refuted claims the 52-year-old was hospitalised after his health took a turn for the worse.

The Greek businessman is now understood to be on his way to full recovery and is expected to go back to his duties.

However, he will have to wait a little longer to check on his businesses following an announcement by Greece Prime Minister Kryiakos Mitsotakis of a state lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Arteta has recovered from the deadly coronavirus after testing positive a few days back, Mirror reports.

The Spanish boss who was the first high-profile name in the Premier League to test positive to COVID-19 has now recovered. But the north London club have told their players to stay at home after insisting it would be "inappropriate" to return to training.

