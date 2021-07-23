Home | News | General | See what Ronaldo and Georgina were spotted doing in Funchal amid coronavirus pandemic (photos)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped out of his mansion for the first time since quarantined himself

- The 35-year-old took a walk with his partner Georgina Rodriguez in Funchal

- Ronaldo was exposed to COVID-19 through his Juventus teammate Rugani who tested positive

- The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dressed in black short and Nike footwear while pushing his baby stroller

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were spotted in Funchal, where the couple observed their 14 days isolation.

The 35-year-old came in contact with Danielle Rugani who tested positive for deadly coronavirus earlier in the month when they defeated Inter Milan 2-0.

A goal each from Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala ensured the Old Lady claimed maximum points at the end of the game which was played behind closed doors.

Instead of staying in Italy, Ronaldo flew back to his home country, Portugal, to lock himself away from other people so as not to spread the virus.

Granddad who is being quarantined meets grandson for the 1st time through window

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Ronaldo and his spouse were strolling with the duo pushing baby-strollers near his home and other passerby immortalised them according to Sky Sport Italy.

Reports claim that Portugal has been on lockdown since March 18 and this is not expected to be lifted until the 2nd of April.

However, it does not stop people from leaving their homes to get specific good items and services essential to living.

As can be read from the website of the Italian Embassy in Lisbon, "From midnight on March 18 and up to and including April 2, the State of Emergency is in force in Portugal.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"It is allowed to leave the house to purchase services, to go to the hospital, to the transport of people who have mobility problems, to go to the bank (banks will remain open), for short periods of outdoor sports activities of a single person or two at most, but not for group activities."

Actress Eniola Badmus says she maintained social distancing throughout her stay in London as she heads back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, it is unsure when the Serie A will return as Italy has been hugely affected by the infection - killing over 10,000 people and close to 100,000 people have been infected already.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy as his mum Dolores Aveiro has been discharged from the hospital after suffering from a stroke in the past few weeks, Daily Mail.

The 65-year-old was released from the hospital last Saturday after spending nearly two weeks trying to recover from a life-threatening ailment.

She posted a photo of herself on social media after her departure from the hospital then her son Ronaldo could not hide how happy he was as he posted a family picture on Instagram.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...