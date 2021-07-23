Home | News | General | Covid-19: King of Thailand self-isolates with 20 concubines in Germany, books out whole hotel

- King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been reported to be self-quarantined with 20 concubines in a German hotel

- Before booking out the whole Grand Hotel Sonnenbichi, he reportedly got official permission from the local authority

- The king who has a second home in Germany has not publicly addressed his people for a long while

Daily Mail reports that the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, is self-isolating with his harem of 20 concubines at a five-star hotel, Grand Hotel Sonnenbichi, in southern Germany.

He booked the whole hotel with permission from the local district authority. However, nobody knows if the king’s fourth wife is also in the hotel with him.

Foreign media also reported that 119 members of the royal entourage are believed to have contracted the virus.

A collage showing the king and the said German hotel.

King Maha has a second home in Germany where he lives out most of his time and is thought not to have been in his home country since February.

