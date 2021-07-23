Home | News | General | Lionel Messi and teammates accept 70% pay cut to help Barcelona pay other staff

- Lionel Messi and his teammates have opted to receive a 70 per cent pay cut to help pay Barcelona coaching staff

- The outbreak of the Coronavirus has made the Spanish FA postpone the league indefinitely

- Spain are the second most affected country of the pandemic in the world after Italy

Lionel Messi has revealed that Barcelona players will donate their wages so club employees can continue to be paid full salaries during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Messi and his Barcelona teammates have taken it upon themselves to donate 70 per cent of their salaries to help pay their coaching staff in full.

But Messi made the announcement in a post on his Instagram account, writing: "Much has been written and said about the first team of FC Barcelona in regards to the salaries of the players during this period of a state of alarm.

"First of all, I want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a drop in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked."

Also, Juventus players and manager Maurizio Sarri have agreed with the club chiefs to take a four-month pay cut that will help the club save £80m.

The pay cut means Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacrificing more than £9m in wages as other members of the team will take pay cut proportionate to their income.

Juventus revealed this in a statement made available on Saturday, March 28.

Italy has been the most affected nation with the coronavirus pandemic as the country's death toll is now the highest in the world at 10,023.

