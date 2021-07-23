Home | News | General | Daniel Amokachi snubs Kanu and Okocha, names 1 big star as Nigeria's greatest player

- Daniel Amokachi has named Mikel Obi as Nigeria's greatest player

- Mikel Obi won the Champions League and Europa with Chelsea

- Amokachi stated that the ex Super Eagles captain has done well

Former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi has claimed that ex Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is the greatest Nigerian player ever considering his achievements.

Daniel Amokachi who was known for his superb pace up front during his active playing time for Nigeria stated clearly that Mikel has won titles more than any Nigerian in his career.

Mikel Obi was actually spotted by Manchester United years back by Sir Alex Ferguson who wanted to sign the Nigerian for the Red Devils.

The father of twins had even wear Manchester United shirt before things changed and went on to sign for Chelsea which was a painful one for Alex Ferguson.

And at Chelsea, John Obi Mikel succeeded wining two Premier League titles, Champions League and also Europa League.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho had trust in Mikel then and would always count on him and Michael Essien in the defensive midfield position.

''Mikel Obi is the greatest player because he has won everything that a player can hope to win which is Champions League, Europa and also AFCON 2013 title.

‘As a footballer, your laurels count and that will surely count for Mikel because nobody has won that much in Nigerian football,''. Amokachi explained according to Brila FM.

John Obi Mikel retired from Super Eagles after the 2019 African Cup of Nations where Nigeria won bronze medal at the championship in Egypt.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Daniel Amokachi's sons Nazim and Kalim are now on the verge of joining Nigeria Professional Football League side Kwara United where they are currently training on trial.

This comes after their contract at Turkish giants Besiktas expired in which they had to return to Nigeria.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

The twins landed in Ilorin, Kwara state capital recently before they were spotted training with Kwara United under coach Abdullahi Biffo.

Legit.ng however had an exclusive interview with Nazim and Kalim where they explained that they came back to Nigeria to try a new challenge in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nazim and Kalim will now have to convince Kwara United gaffer Abdullahi Biffo for the possibility of them signing for the Ilorin based team.

While being asked who he thinks is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Nazim Amokachi picked the Argentine as the best.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

