Coronavirus: Nigerian lady who tested positive to covid-19 recovers, shares experience (photos)

A Nigerian lady with the name Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has shared her isolation experience after she recovered from coronavirus.

She said that she started noticing symptoms of the virus after she returned from the UK post-commonwealth event.

Oluwaseun had to quickly self-isolate, and some days after then tested positive to the deadly covid-19. The development threw off all her arrival plans.

The Nigerian lady said that had to call the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to get tested and on getting to the isolation centre, had to wait for a long two-hour period.

Her initial treatment at the centre was horrible as nurses treated her like she was a “plague”.

After spending days at the isolation centre, patients started trooping in their high numbers, that she wondered if people out there were observing social distancing.

She also lost her appetite and had to struggle with nausea as things like soap and food disgusted her.

Days after doctors came to say she tested negative, she was joyous and had to share the news with her family and friends.

However, the day of discharge took so long that she worried if she could be re-infected with the virus by carriers in the ward.

In the last tweet in her Twitter thread, she advised people to get tested and avoid smoking as a healthy lung saves.

She also appreciated the efforts of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, her family and friends, and other individuals.

