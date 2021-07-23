Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Governor Sanwo-Olu gives new directives hours after Buhari orders lockdown in Lagos, FCT and Ogun

- Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu has ordered total compliance with the presidential directives on lockdown in Lagos state

- The Lagos governor said those who provide essential services will not be affected by the movement restriction

- Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the Lagos state's commitment to end the spread of coronavirus pandemic

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has made a statement of enforcement on President Muhammadu Buhari's order mandating a restriction of movement in the state from Monday, March 30.

President Buhari had on Sunday, March 29, stopped all movements in the FCT, Lagos, and Ogun states in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The president gave the directive in a presidential broadcast and added that the directive will be for an initial period of 14 days.

Reiterating the directives of the president, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos will be on lockdown with movement totally restricted pending the 14-day period as directed by the federal government.

Olusola Sanwo-Olu has ordered total compliance with the presidential directives on lockdown in Lagos.

Source: Twitter

The governor made this known on Monday, March 30, in a statement by his commissioner for information, strategy and security, Gbenga Omotoso, The Nation reports.

He, however, added that workers who provide essential services will not be affected by the movement restriction, calling for the cooperation of the members of the general public.

“Also allowed to move are workers in telecommunications, petroleum distribution and retailing as well as power companies and the media, among others whose jobs cannot be handled at home.

"We must co-operate with the authorities as long as this restriction last,'' part of the statement read.

The governor also emphasised on the threats posed by the global pandemic without age and class consideration.

He, however, assured that the state government in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will curb the spread of the disease.

He also added that security operatives will be channelled towards the major roads to ensure that there is total compliance on the new directives.

“I would also like to address the fears of those who have expressed some security concerns about your places of work and shops during this restriction.

''I have directed the police and other security agents to ensure that there are no security breaches. They will ensure that criminals do not take advantage of this important measure,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that earlier following the confirmation of the second case of coronavirus in the state, the Osun government has also announced the total lockdown of the state starting from Tuesday, March 31.

The government reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29.

Adegboyega Oyetola, made the disclosure during a statewide broadcast on the morning of Sunday, March 29.

