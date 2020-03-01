Home | News | General | Yoruba race well prepared to find cure for Coronavirus – ORA

Medical staff

WITH the entire world under the siege of Coronavirus pandemic, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Oodua Redemption Alliance (ORA), has said the Yoruba race is more than prepared to get the cure for the virus.

This is just as it called on the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara States, as well as prominent Yoruba indigenes, to support the cause.

The President of the group, Comrade Victor Taiwo, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, lamented that the various measures put in place by governments both at the federal and state levels since the virus burst on the world are all geared towards containing its spread, stating that getting a cure for the virus would put the Yoruba race on the world map for good.

He said as part of its determination to help in finding a cure for the virus, the group sent out a team to interface with local herbalists with the potential of curing the pandemic, disclosing that the management of the University of Ibadan is ready to assist with its facilities.

Taiwo maintained that the Yoruba race is blessed with local herbs which are good enough to cure incurable diseases given the right atmosphere and inspiration, noting that getting a cure for Coronavirus will help the Yoruba race as the angel for the liberation of the world from the ravaging monster of which Coronavirus has flaunted itself to be.

According to him: “This organisation sent out a crack team of researchers to explore our local pharmacists or herbalists who claim the potentiality or dexterity of curing the pandemic.”

“After taking the samples of their drug agents, we consulted with a veritable professor who is one of the leading pharmacologists in the country serving in the University of Ibadan who encouraged us to make every effort toward fighting the global menace with the support for us in all ways open to him.”

“Today, we are in motion. And so, the next line action is to call on our state governments in Yorubaland as well as the well-to-do among us to rise to the occasion by supporting the required funding of this exercise. As we speculate, this endeavor might succeed at saving the whole world and giving us an envious place on the world map.”

“Thus, as a direct challenge, we hereby call on all our governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Kwara States to collectively or individually rise to the occasion. We also call on well-to-do among us to rise in unison for the general rescue from the beast which does not respect or exonerate anyone whatever his status, whether rich or poor, young or old.”

“We, therefore, call on the great people like His Imperial Majesty, Oba Fredrick Enitiolorunda, Obateru Akinruntan; the Olugbo of Ugboland; Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Femi Otedola, Chief Kensington Adebutu, Mr. Bayo Ogunlesi (US), Chief Kase Kayode Lawal (US), Chief Oba Otudeko, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, and a host of others too numerous to mention, to rise to the occasion,” he pleaded.

Vanguard

