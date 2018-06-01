Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Your ID card is your pass, minister tells journalists

Alhaji Lai Mohammed

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, told journalists in states affected by the total lockdown over COVID-19 to use their identity, ID, card for easy movement.

A statement in Abuja by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, advised all working journalists and other media staff in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to use their ID cards as pass.

It stated that journalists “have been advised to use their valid Identity Cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

“He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.”

