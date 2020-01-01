Home | News | General | Lagos confirms release of five more coronavirus patients from Isolation centre

Omotoso

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed that five additional coronavirus cases have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the report to our correspondent, saying, “Yes, I’m aware. Five Coronavirus patients, who have fully recovered from the disease after treatment were set to be discharged from the Isolation Centre today (Monday).

He said: “The state government has concluded all arrangements to reintegrate the patients into the society. But, I know by now the patients are supposed to be in their respective homes.

“However, the state government will soon issue a statement on the issue very soon. It’s a great thing of joy.”

Omotoso appealed to residents to adhere strictly to guidelines on prevention of COVID-19, particularly, on social- distancing, washing of hands regularly, and hand sanitizer, covering of mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing into a bent elbow, among others, saying “we will win the war together.”

