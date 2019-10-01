Home | News | General | Fintiri orders Adamawa lockdown over coronavirus

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday ordered a two weeks lockdown of the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, disclosed this in a statement in Yola.

Fintiri said the painful decision was necessary to save lives in the state.

The directive takes effect from Tuesday.

The statement read: “Adamawa government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus for a period of 14 days with effect from midnight of Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

“Inter- state travel restriction is also imposed as inter- state and international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period.

“The ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the state.”

Fintiri lamented that the directive given to workers on grade levels 01 to 14 to stay at home was not adhered to, saying that government was left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people of the state.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread with 111 reported cases in Nigeria, social activities such as clubbing and joints are hereby banned.

“Markets are also hereby restricted, except for those selling food items, pharmaceuticals and filling stations, while banks are to provide skeletal services,” the governor added. (NAN)

