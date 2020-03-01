Home | News | General | BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, organisers said Monday, announcing the new date after the Games were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.





The decision comes less than a week after organisers were forced to delay the Games under heavy pressure from athletes and sports federations as the global outbreak took hold.

(AFP)

