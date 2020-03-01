Home | News | General | BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021
Fintiri orders Adamawa lockdown over coronavirus
COVID-19: Messi confirms pay cut for Barca players, criticises board

BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, organisers said Monday, announcing the new date after the Games were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

alt


The decision comes less than a week after organisers were forced to delay the Games under heavy pressure from athletes and sports federations as the global outbreak took hold.

(AFP)

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172