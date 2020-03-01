Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19
Coronavirus: Military set to implement Buhari’s order on lockdown, warns residents

Coronavirus: Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has recovered from Coronavirus disease.

Charles is now out of self-isolation after recovering from COVID-19.

Recall that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales was confirmed positive for the virus last week.

alt

His Spokesman announced on Monday that he is in good health.

In a terse statement, the Spokesman said, “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is also positive for the virus.

Johnson revealed that he had developed mild symptoms and is also self-isolating.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172