Coronavirus: Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19
- 3 hours 27 minutes ago
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has recovered from Coronavirus disease.
Charles is now out of self-isolation after recovering from COVID-19.
Recall that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales was confirmed positive for the virus last week.
His Spokesman announced on Monday that he is in good health.
In a terse statement, the Spokesman said, “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is also positive for the virus.
Johnson revealed that he had developed mild symptoms and is also self-isolating.
