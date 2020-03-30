Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria records second death from coronavirus

The Nigerian government has announced another casualty from Coronavirus (Covid -19), officially bringing the number of death toll to two.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ohanire, made this known during the presidential task force briefing on Monday, March 31, in Abuja.

According to Channels TV, the minister said that three people have been discharged after fully recovering from the pandemic.

He, however, revealed that another casualty was recorded after the patient was severely hit by the virus.

“Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection,” the minister said.

Health minister, Osagie Ohanire, said Nigeria has recorded second casualty from Covid-19.

Source: UGC

Speaking further, Ohanire said as of Monday, March 30, 2020, 111 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun.

The minister added that two cases were recorded in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers states.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has made a statement of enforcement on President Muhammadu Buhari's order mandating a restriction of movement in the state from Monday, March 30.

President Buhari had on Sunday, March 29, stopped all movements in the FCT, Lagos, and Ogun states in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The president gave the directive in a presidential broadcast and added that the directive will be for an initial period of 14 days.

Reiterating the directives of the president, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos will be on lockdown with movement totally restricted pending the 14-day period as directed by the federal government.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...