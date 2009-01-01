Home | News | General | Breaking: Governor Makinde tests positive for coronavirus

- The governor announced the result of his COVID-19 on Monday, March 30, via his twitter handle

- Makinde, however, assured people of Oyo state that he would soon recover from the ailment

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has tested positive for coronavirus.

Legit.ng reports that the governor confirmed this via his Twitter handle @seyiamakinde, on the evening of Monday, March 30.

Makinde, who is head of the Oyo COVID-19 task force, said he had handed over his duties in charge of the task force to the former chief medical director, University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Temitope Alonge.

In the meantime, he said he would continue to self-isolate, expressing hope that he would recover fully.

He tweeted: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former chief medical director of the University College, Ibadan, as the head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

“Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, warned governors and members of the National Assembly to watch against any federal government attempt to usurp their powers.

It was reported that Soyinka questioned President Muhammadu’s power to impose a 14-day curfew on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Legit.ng gathered that he invited states and lawmakers on Monday, March 30, to determine whether the president acted in accordance with the law.

The playwright, who Sunday, March 29, completed his 14-day self-isolation after returning from the United States, stated this in a statement: ‘Between COVID and constitutional encroachment.

In another report, following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the disappearance of Governor Willie Obiano from public functions in the last 11 days has created tension among the people of Anambra state.

While briefing reporters on Monday, March 30, at the Government House in Awka, the secretary to the state government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu and the chief of staff, Primus Odili, said Obiano had been on Isolation for the past eleven days.

The duo said the governor decided to isolate himself having sat next to the Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammed, during the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

