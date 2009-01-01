Home | News | General | BREAKING: NCDC confirms 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 131

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Monday, March 23, revealed that the new cases are 13 in Lagos, 4 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo state.

The tweet read: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo state

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

Earlier today, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor made this known via his Twitter handle @seyiamakinde, while announcing that he had handed over his duties in charge of the Oyo state COVID-19 task force to the former chief medical director, University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Temitope Alonge.

In the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in the magnitude of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

This has caused subtle panic among citizens, and the federal government have taken steps to combat the dread disease by announcing a lockdown of two states and the FCT.

The lockdown which will take effect from 11 pm on Monday, March 30, is to contain the Covid-19 spread in the country.

“Some of these measures will surely cause major inconveniences to many citizens. But these are sacrifices we should all be willing and ready to make for the greater good of our country.

“In Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19, there is no such thing as an overreaction or an under-reaction. It is all about the right reaction by the right agencies and trained experts,” President Buhari said while announcing the measures in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, March 29.

Meanwhile, a chartered Air France flight evacuated 260 European citizens from Nigeria and additional 118 European citizens from other West African countries through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Thursday, March 26.

