Rapper Drake finally reveals his son on social media

Renowned rapper Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, has finally shown his son to the whole world.

The rapper is known to have had a son a couple of years back but did not talk about him until he confirmed his existence in a brief fling on his 2018 album Scorpion.

The father of one has finally decided to introduce his young boy and he is cute!

Drake shared snaps including portraits of him cuddling his two-year-old and posing with the child's mother, Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis is the cutest, with curly brown hair and looking like the kid that will be winning several 'most handsome boy' competitions in the future.

The Upset hitmaker also noted how much he had missed his family during the stay home period and could not wait for a reunion.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote.

The rapper also wrote down some words of encouragement on how people should be positive and concentrate on the good side of life while in difficulties.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright," he added.

"It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light," Drake noted.

It appears the Toronto rapper, who is co-parenting Adonis with the child’s mother, Brussaux, has been unable to see his son while self-isolating due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The rapper was hanging out with basketballer Kevin Durant just days after before the sportsman was found out to have contracted COVID-19.

