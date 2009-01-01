Home | News | General | Ex Super Eagles star tells Odion Ighalo to leave Man United immediately (see reason)

- Odion Ighalo has been urged to move back to China by Ifeanyi Udeze

- Udeze said Odion Ighalo should accept Shenhua’s £400,000 per week offer

- Ighalo has scored four goals for Manchester United since he joined

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has made it clear that he will never have a second thought on accepting Shanghai Shenhua’s £400,000 per week offer given to Odion Ighalo.

Udeze's statement comes after the Chinese Super League side Shanghai offered Odion Ighalo a contract extension which will make him the highest paid African player if he accepts.

Shanghai actually loaned Odion Ighalo to Manchester United during the January 2020 transfer window for a six-month deal.

And Odion Ighalo has so far grabbed the chance of playing for Manchester United well scoring four goals for the Red Devils before the League was suspended.

His parent club were impressed with his performances so far at Manchester United and they want him to come back offering him big deal.

Odion Ighalo on the other hand is waiting for what Manchester United will decide on for his future, but definitely, United will not pay him what Shanghai have offered.

“£400,000 is a lot of money and Manchester United cannot afford to match that amount, so, for me, I will accept Shanghai’s deal.

''At 31, who do you want to impress? no one, I will jump and accept Shanghai's offer immediately,'' Udeze explained to Brila FM.

Before the Premier League season was suspended, Manchester United were occupying fifth position on the standings.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo for bringing positive vibes to the club's dressing room.

The 30-year-old has been impressive since he joined the Red Devils on a short term loan deal from Chinese based club Shanghai Shenhua two months ago.

He has scored four goals and one assist in eight appearances across competitions - winning the club's goal of the month for March.

Solskjaer is however impressed with the former Watford star for his attitude both on and off the pitch - saying his positive vibes has turned his dressing room around according to the Mirror.

With his deal set to expire this June, the Norwegian born tactician is said to be weighing an option of handing the former Super Eagles star a permanent deal.

