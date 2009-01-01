Home | News | General | Fear of coronavirus: See where David Beckham keeps his wife and children (photo)

David Beckham's wife Victoria has given fans and football lovers a rare glimpse of where they are currently isolating themselves in England due to the threat of coronavirus.

The former Manchester United star and his family are presently locking themselves up in Cotswolds home so as for them not to contract the deadly virus.

Beckham is one of the most blessed footballers in the world considering what the Englishman has made before retiring from football.

And even in retirement, David Beckham is still making lots of money in football as he has a club in America where he wants to lure the likes of Messi and Ronaldo to.

According to the report on UK Sun, what Victoria posted showed the kitchen, with long tables, gorgeous stone floors and an Aga oven, leading to a vast outdoor eating area to match the one inside.

It shows that the whole family of six are really enjoying themselves at home where they have quarantined themselves since the outbreak of conoravirus.

The report added that eight-year-old Harper used to be the one who cooks for the family which David Beckham likes.

There is also a football pitch where David Beckham always use to exercise himself together with all his family members.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were encouraged to draw the curtain down on their trophy-laden career at David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.

The Argentine and Portuguese are considered the most powerful footies on the planet with their greatness justified with eleven Ballon d'Or shared between them in the course of their enviable career.

At 35, Ronaldo is proving his dominance in Serie A while Messi is also on another blockbuster run in Spain, with the Argentine recently bagging four goals in 5-0 demolition of Eibar.

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath has now reckoned that Beckham may lure the two powerful footies to Inter Miami because the club would shake things up in MLS.

Speaking with UK Mirror, Heath suggested that bringing Ronaldo and Messi to play in MLS would boost the league's profile, and it is only Beckam's club a potential destination.

