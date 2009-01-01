Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Global death toll of COVID-19 hits 36,000

A report by TheCable indicates that the coronavirus disease which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has led to the deaths of at least 36,000 people.

Legit.ng gathered that this is according to data obtained from Worldometer, a website that provides real-time updates on the disease situation globally.

The report says that as of the evening of Monday, March 30, at least 36,863 persons have died from the disease while 760,380 number of cases were confirmed.

According to the online news medium, Italy remains the worst hit with 11,591 deaths, followed by Spain 7,340 deaths.

China has 3,304, France has 3,024, and the US has 2,817 recorded deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 81 as disease spreads to Enugu

A patient of coronavirus receiving treated from medical experts

Nigeria has recorded 111 coronavirus cases spread across 10 states and the federal capital territory, where two deaths have been recorded, the second case on Monday.

Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), was the first casualty of the disease in Nigeria.

Achimugu, who died on Monday, March 23, had underlying medical issues and had been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Another death case was also announced on Monday, March 30, by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state and his deputy, Manir Yakubu, tested negative for the pandemic coronavirus.

It was reported that the deputy governor, who made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Government House, Katsina, on the evening of Monday, March 30, said the results were just released.

He further announced the setting up of a committee tagged: 'Katsina state Covid-19 response and the emergency committee,' which he chairs.

Lassa Fever: Nigeria’s death toll is now 176 amid coronavirus outbreak

The report noted that other members of the committee include Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal to serve as deputy chairman; speaker Tasi’u Maigari Musa Zango, the attorney general and commissioner of justice Alhaji Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, the commissioner of finance, Alhaji Kasimu Abdul Mutallab; commissioner of health, Nuhu Yakubu Danja and the chief of staff, Alhaji Muntari Lawal.

In another report, following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the disappearance of Governor Willie Obiano from public functions in the last 11 days has created tension among the people of Anambra state.

It was reported that while briefing reporters on Monday, March 30, at the Government House in Awka, the secretary to the state government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu and the chief of staff, Primus Odili, said Obiano had been on Isolation for the past eleven days.

BREAKING: Nigeria's confirmed coronavirus cases now 46

