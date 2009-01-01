Home | News | General | COVID-19: We have one case in armed forces -Nigerian Military confirms

- The Nigerian Armed Forces have recorded its index case as Nigeria battles coronavirus

- This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters on Monday, March 30

- The officer is currently on admission at the COVID-19 Gwagwalada treatment centre in Abuja

The Nigerian Armed Forces have recorded its index case as Nigeria battles the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This was disclosed by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche on Monday, March 30 while briefing journalists at the Defence Headquarters.

Major-General Enenche said the officer was having symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus and was admitted to a military hospital after which the appropriate authorities were contacted, and he tested positive.

He said the officer has since been moved to Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja and is now responding to treatment.

COVID-19 lockdown: Military ready to implement presidential order - DHQ

The officer, Major-General Enenche revealed, had attended a training overseas with some colleagues. He said the result of his colleagues came back negative.

His words: “We have one case recorded since the pandemic started and it is one of our colleagues that came back from a tour of some counties abroad, and when he came back he didn’t know such a thing was wrong with him but he started feeling the signs and symptoms and was admitted in one of our hospitals.

And when the symptoms began to manifest, the doctors contacted the appropriate quarters and test samples were taken and it was positive; so he was moved to Gwagwalada and he is responding to treatment.

“So that is the only confirmed case; any other one you hear from outside is a rumour.”

Earlier, Major-General Enenche revealed that the Nigerian Armed Forces are ready to implement the presidential directive restricting movement in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 81 as disease spreads to Enugu

On Sunday, March 29, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a lockdown of the areas for 14 days.

The lockdown which will take effect from 11 pm on Monday, March 30, is to contain the Covid-19 spread in the country.

Enenche said all military personnel involved in civil relations have been adequately trained on how to perform their duties during the lockdown, but noted that the penalty for those who would flaunt the restriction would be handled by the Nigerian Police Force.

