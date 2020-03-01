Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Alakija’s ROSF to give widows, orphans in 36 states, N25,000 each

By Michael Eboh

Rose of Sharon Foundation, ROSF, Monday, pledged to give N25,000 each to widows and orphans across all the six geo-political zones of the country to cushion the effect of the lockdown declared by the federal and state governments in the wake of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement by the foundation in Abuja, the money would be given to widows and orphans across the 36 states of the country registered with the ROSF.

The ROSF was founded by Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and has Mr. Modupe Alakija as its chairman.

It said, “The Founder, Mrs Folorunso Alakija, through the Chairman, Mr Modupe Alakija and its Board of Trustees, will give N25,000 to each of its registered widows and orphans in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones in the wake of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) challenges.

“Following the outbreak of this virus, low income earners are adversely affected by the health and safety policies instituted by the Federal and State Governments.

“The Rose of Sharon Foundation wants to make sure that none of our beneficiaries go hungry, as 90 per cent of our dependents’ daily income is derived from small trading activities. Widows are vulnerable as they have to take care of their families as sole breadwinners, and orphans have to fend for themselves.

“ROSF is an NGO focused on alleviating the plight of widows and orphans. We design and execute programs that give financial independence and educational opportunities to widows, their children and orphans. Together, these programs build on the Foundation’s mission and values, responding to the challenges faced by widows and orphans.”

The foundation called for other well-meaning Nigerians to rise up to the occasion and impact the lives of individuals who are most vulnerable to the pandemic and policies churned out by government.

“Let us all rise up to the occasion: reach out and touch those who are vulnerable to this pandemic that faces our nation, Nigeria. May God heal our land and bless us all,” it noted.

