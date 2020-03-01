Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown won’t disrupt fuel supply, NNPC assures Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),Monday, said it has activated measures to guarantee seamless distribution of petrol across the country throughout the period of the lockdown and beyond.

In a statement in Abuja, Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, Mr. Musa Lawan, disclosed that the PPMC workforce had been mobilized to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lockdown.

He explained that this assurance became necessary in order to ensure that the Presidential directive on the lockdown of some states is adhered to without concerns about availability of petroleum products

Lawan further cautioned motorists and other consumers of petroleum products on the need to avoid panic buying of petrol, especially as the corporation was ready to provide enough products across the country.

Lawan also disclosed that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the Nigerian Ports by Tuesday (today), noting that the vessels would be discharging 250 million litres of petrol.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit. That is very correct. As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ Lawan stated.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against the Coronavirus for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Lawan assured that the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders’ to address the issue of safety kits for tanker drivers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...