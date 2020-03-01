20 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Now 131 Confirmed Cases, 2 Deaths
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State
As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.
