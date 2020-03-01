Coronavirus: Ogun Governor, Abiodun announces test result
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday, announced that he has been tested for Coronavirus pandemic.
Abiodun declared that the result of the test is negative.
The Governor disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen at the launch of Ogun State Isolation centre in Ikenne area of the state.
He said: “Since I came back from the party in London, I have attended state Exco meeting which, was on a Tuesday, maintaining social distancing at the meeting.
“On Thursday, we had National Economic Council Meeting (NEC) and from that Thursday, I went into isolation. I went into isolation, first to ensure there is a lapse of 14 days, from the day I was exposed at that party in London.
“And not only that, I also went into Isolation also in line with my exposure at NEC and my Abuja trip.
“I want to tell you that since I came back from Abuja, this is my first appearance publicly.”
The elated Abiodun "I have done the test and it is negative."
