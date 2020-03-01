Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerian student dies of Coronavirus

Bassey Offiong, a US-based 25-year-old graduating Nigerian student has died of Coronavirus.

Bassey was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks.

Despite having fever, fatigue and breathing difficulties, according to NewsWatch, Bassey reportedly died of the virus at the weekend after allegedly being turned down several times for test in the Kalamazoo area while living off-campus.

Bassey’s sister, Asari wrote on Facebook that she told him [Bassey] to ask them to test him but he said they refused to carry out a Coronavirus test on him, adding that one medical staffer even told him he had bronchitis.

“I know God has him in His presence. He loved God,” Asari added.

He was hospitalized at Beaumont in Royal Oak where he spent the last week on a ventilator in their intensive care unit before his death.

President of Western Michigan University Edward Montgomery in a tribute to Bassey said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of their students, adding that the deceased was a young man of enormous potentia.

“On behalf of the entire Bronco community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly,” he wrote on Facebook.

“They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

A statement by the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, added, “We are truly saddened to learn of the death of a Western Michigan University student due to COVID-19.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family and WMU as they grieve the loss of a loved one. We know this student was not a Kalamazoo County resident; however, this virus has no borders when it comes to who it affects and how it is spreads… Stay home and, if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventative measures.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...