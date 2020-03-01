Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Atiku reacts as Seyi Makinde tests positive
Coronavirus: Atiku reacts as Seyi Makinde tests positive



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to reports that Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets from his official handle on Monday evening confirmed that his test result is positive.

He said, “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

Reacting, Atiku prayed for Seyi’s quick recovery.

He said, “Dear @seyimakinde I pray for your quick recovery and I am very impressed by your tremendous work in setting up a #COVID19 diagnostic centre in Oyo State.

“We stand by you in this challenging time.”

