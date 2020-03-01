Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Atiku reacts as Seyi Makinde tests positive

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to reports that Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets from his official handle on Monday evening confirmed that his test result is positive.

He said, “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

Reacting, Atiku prayed for Seyi’s quick recovery.

He said, “Dear @seyimakinde I pray for your quick recovery and I am very impressed by your tremendous work in setting up a #COVID19 diagnostic centre in Oyo State.

“We stand by you in this challenging time.”

