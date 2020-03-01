Drinking Alcohol Does Not Cure Coronavirus, It Increases Health Risks – WHO
FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous.
Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.
