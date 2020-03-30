BREAKING NEWS: 20 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total cases in Nigeria shoot up to 131

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State



As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM) Currently as things stand;(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM) Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3 131 confirmed cases

2 deaths#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID19 #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/EaDgq1aUym

