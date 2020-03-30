Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: 20 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total cases in Nigeria shoot up to 131
We have started distributing cash to poor Nigerians to ease coronavirus lockdown - FG
We don’t know how long Coronavirus will last – FG

BREAKING NEWS: 20 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total cases in Nigeria shoot up to 131



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed Twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 131.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths pic.twitter.com/qXWEsSWG4y

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 30, 2020


As things stand
Currently as things stand;
(30-March-2020 - 9:15PM)

Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

131 confirmed cases
2 deaths#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID19 #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/EaDgq1aUym

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 30, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172