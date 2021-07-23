Dollar exchange rate shoots up to ₦412/$1

This followed a temporary suspension of sale of forex to the Bureau De Change operators in the industry by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria had made a request to the CBN to grant it market holidays, given the ongoing challenges faced in the local and global economies due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBN granted the BDCs two weeks market holiday as requested.

According to the BDCs, there had been drastic decline in demand for forex due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy, as businesses were down and many people were not travelling.

The naira had also suffered setbacks as a result of crude oil price that fell drastically in the international market, which raised speculations among the BDC operators and Nigerians in general

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com