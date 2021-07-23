Ecobank commits N100 million to fight Covid-19

Ecobank Nigeria says it is committing about N100m to drive its national radio campaign tagged, ‘StaySafeNigeria,’ as part of its corporate actions to support measures to check the COVID-19 spread.

A statement from the bank on Monday said the campaign which was a call to action to create awareness and educate the populace on safety measures to adopt against the dreaded COVID -19, was currently running in over 50 radio stations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

It said the campaign was also being aired on radio stations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria network news.

The bank said the amount was in addition to its contribution as a corporate member of the Bankers Committee and the Nigerian private sector- led coalition to raise funds against COVID-19.

It stated, “The campaign messaging which is in Pidgin, Ibo, Hausa and Yoruba is also being driven through the social media and is trending extensively on #StaySafeNigeria, #StaySafeNaija, #StaySafe tag following massive support from members of the creative industry, essentially on philanthropic basis.”

The Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, also said customers who were yet to upgrade to the new Ecobank Mobile App 4.0 should quickly do so.

“The Ecobank Mobile App is available for all banking transactions because of its versatility and salient benefits,” it stated.

