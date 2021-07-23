Home | News | General | Coronavirus deaths hit 35,000 worldwide
Ecobank commits N100 million to fight Covid-19
Lagos governor receives N1 Billion from UBA to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths hit 35,000 worldwide



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 46 minutes ago
More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1615 GMT Monday using official figures.

In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, following by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304

More than 740,00 cases have been officially detected in 183 countries and territories, including at least 408,203 in Europe, almost 150,000 in the United States and Canada with 2,635 deaths and 106,609 cases in Asia with 3,827 deaths.

Detected cases likely reflect only a fraction of the real number of infections as many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

(AFP)

