These funny Star Wars memes will make you laugh

Hilarious Star Wars memes can raise the spirit of a true fan even in the darkest times. If you love the famous saga, you will certainly enjoy this selection of the best epic memes.

Image: twitter.com, @therealyoda (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is quite hard to find a person in modern society who has never even heard about the franchise. Not everybody, of course, has watched all the episodes, animated series, spin-offs, and so on. Funny Star Wars memes are one of those moving forces that make people start watching the saga and fall in love with it.

The most hilarious Star Wars memes

Fans of the epic saga are used to seeing their beloved characters in dramatic situations, fighting evil forces for the sake of the greater good.

1. They do not like Star Wars

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Of course, it is not easy to put up with the fact that somebody does not like the saga the way true fans do. It is not a reason, though, to aim a blaster at their faces… or is it?

2. The most dangerous weapon

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Skywalker is a dangerous weapon himself, with all the Force he possesses. Nevertheless, old Obi-Wan is right. It is no good to point something as powerful as a lightsaber at the face even if you are going to be one of the most powerful Jedis in the Galaxy.

3. A true champion

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

One needs a lot of strength not only to conquer the Dark Side but also to stay away from the Light. Master Luke has shown his strength – or did he just feel ashamed after failing Ben Solo?

4. You hear it too?

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This is a truly hilarious Luke Skywalker meme. A son will always know when his father is coming near, especially if the latter always enters a room to the sound of an epic song.

5. Daddy issues

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Most of us have issues with our parents when we grow up. Of course, it can hardly be compared to the feelings of a person whose dad is one of the most terrible Sith lords ever.

6. It runs in the family

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Such are the Skywalkers. Leia was lucky, in fact, not to lose any of her limbs. After all, she had Han back for a brief spell in the end.

7. Hairstyles matter

Ewan McGregor had fabulous hairstyles as Obi-Wan, no doubt. Was it the way his hair was done that turned Padme against Anakin or the fact that the latter was giving way to the lure of the Dark Side, what do you think?

8. The better half

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Darth Maul probably hates everything that involves halves, especially all those phrases about one's better half. After all, having six new limbs instead of the lost two is great, but were they really better?

9. I am your father

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This Darth Vader meme is incredible! The terrible Sith Lord looks so cute when he uses a pop song to persuade his son to accept the Dark Side. How is it possible to resist and turn down such a sweet invitation?

10. Beep-beep

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Could R2D2 really be that rude? This is hardly believable. One just needs to be a really powerful Jedi - or just a skilled mechanic - to understand all those beep-beeps and discover the cute little friend inside the metallic shell.

11. A tragedy

R2D2 must be hiding in disguise, doing some secret job for the forces of resistance.

12. Memes everywhere

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Star Wars prequel memes are so numerous just because every scene in the prequels is iconic. How else can we make those people who have never watched the saga get interested and start watching it?

13. Multitool lightsabers

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

The Sith may need multiple tools and weapons at any moment of their difficult life. What can be better than a lightsaber that can open a wine bottle after a hard day at work for the Dark Side or nail clippers that leave you with perfectly trimmed nails?

14. Don't be silly Padme

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This hilarious and cruel Anakin Skywalker meme is adorable. It is a paradox of how fans keep loving Anakin after all the terrible things he did to Padme and other characters. Nevertheless, we must admit, Anakin retains his incredible charm even in the most horrible situations.

15. Always two

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Even kittens do know that there should always be two to fit in the great Sith rule. Well, the Master looks like he is able to teach his apprentice some really essential tricks with the Force.

16. Sadness kills

We did not even realize how powerful sadness can be until Padme showed us all her grief. Now we know that lightsabers are not the most powerful weapon in the whole Galaxy. Can one fight back a lightsaber attack with just sadness?

17. Don't like sand

Image: instagram.com, @gaming.starwars

Source: UGC

At last, the true reason for the glorious fight on Mustafar is unveiled. Anakin does not like to be teased, even by his best mate Obi-Wan. This is a great Obi Wan Kenobi meme that shows how the famous Jedi likes the joke.

18. Just so sad

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This is one of those Star Wars funny and cruel memes that make us laugh. We do not underestimate Padme's suffering, but the injuries Anakin sustained seem to be no less painful and life-threatening.

19. It was your plan

Even patient Jedi do not like to be manipulated like that! We cannot imagine anybody who would dare to send Anakin around like that.

20. That darned sand

Image: instagram.com, @gaming.starwars

Source: UGC

He hates sand, he said it. Is it so hard to remember such a simple thing? It must hurt more than having one's limbs shaven off by a lightsaber.

21. High ground

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

The cute love poem 'Roses are red; violets are blue' finds its place in many funny Star Wars memes. Roses are red; violets are blue. You were my brother, Anakin, I loved you.

22. Up we go

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Do what the Sith Lord tells you. Just do it and ask no questions. He and his son have important business on top of your screen. They need to appear in more Darth Vader memes today.

23. Dark Side calling

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Wow! Everybody knows that Darth Vader has immense power, but choking people via Skype is simply incredible.

24. Take it out!

You seem to be a clever little girl, Rey. Do not make the great Sith Lord feel frustrated for your own good.

25. The force is with me!

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Perhaps, every true fan of the saga knows this feeling when something works when the Force is with you. No, it is not electricity that moves those doors. It is the Force.

26. Just 5 minutes

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Well, even the greatest of us need a good sleep. Even the Force needs five more minutes before it awakens and rises in full glory. Close the door, please. Thank you.

27. Add friend

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Chewbacca is intimidating and charming. Each picture of these four is enough to accept his friend request on social media. We know what a great friend he is to the ones he cherishes most.

28. Chewbacca cooking blog

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

How can you earn more followers on Instagram? Be like Chewbacca, who knows how to cook porgs and how to make friends with them. He has always been incredible at everything.

29. Eat your words

You may be a great powerful Jedi but making mistakes is only human. Use your Jedi wisdom to invent a way out of this situation.

30. A little too short

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This happens when a barber tries too hard. The hair will grow back again, but seeing this cute shaven Chewbacca is worth a lot. This something between a Sphynx cat and Grinch looks adorable.

31. A Darkside Rhapsody

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Darth Vader demonstrates his good taste in music again, and so do his pals. 'I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me. He's just a poor boy from a poor family.'

32. Dark Side of the Moon?

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

The power of The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd is irresistible. The combination of the epic music with the epic saga will send shivers down your spine. So, is this the Force they all are talking about?

33. Got stunned

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Lord Vader's son-in-law knows his stuff. He has great smuggling skills, a perfect sense of humour and a nice taste in music, too. Thus is a stunning combination, even a petrifying one.

34. Light and Dark

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

On payday, we all feel like emperors, and so does Darth Vader. A couple of days later, though, the inner darkness begins to rise, that is to say, money vanishes too quickly, and no Force can stop it.

35. It is magic!

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

When we are kids, even assembling a pen feels like the creation of a magical weapon. The only difference is that our pens do not have the beautiful glow of a lightsaber and cannot cut out the mistakes in our homework.

36. No!

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This hilarious Obi-Wan Kenobi meme shows that true fans of Star Wars would prefer watching Star Wars to practically everything. If you love them, too, you will surely understand.

37. Humanity

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

A great philanthropist he was, this Lord Vader. He had such strong will power that he could lift literally everybody when he wanted. So many people felt this power literally with their own necks.

38. It is unfair!

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Yes, it is totally unfair and offensive, but he has his right. Probably, Mace Windu just wanted to see the bolts of lightning Darth Sidious was so accomplished with.

39. True story

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

What if these two could foresee that their grandchildren would have kissed each other in the future? Perhaps, the story could have taken an unexpected turn. Anyway, even the most devoted fans could hardly guess this plot turn until the very last episodes.

40. Too weak...

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

No Force can make the Wi-Fi work properly once you move your phone just a little bit. Maybe, in a galaxy far, far away, their HoloNet works better and without disturbances.

41. Mum, please!

Image: facebook.com, @TheOuterRimFandom

Source: UGC

Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, has always been rather rebellious. Will he obey his mum's order, or will he destroy the temple, smash the pool, slash everything with his saber and give in to the lure of the Dark Side?

42. It is mine!

Image: facebook.com, @uuwithlove

Source: UGC

Listen to what Indiana Jones... We mean listen to what your father says, Ben. He knows where such things belong.

43. Smoking hot

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Why do we love Anakin so much? He is by far the most powerful Jedi ever, an excellent pilot, and yes, he is very hot, literally, he is smoking hot.

44. The more, the better

Image: facebook.com, @daniel.thiemann.9

Source: UGC

After all the teasers to the 9th episode, The Rise of Skywalker memes started to pop up here and there. The more blades she has, the better, people think; so why not equip Rey with 6 blades? She will learn how to use them; she is a natural with lightsabers.

45. No

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

The Sith legend speaks about a Sith lord who was killed by his own apprentice. Any similarity to actual persons or events is purely coincidental, little darling.

46. May it be with you

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

This cute and lovely funny Star Wars meme is worth a place in your collection of Valentine cards. What can be a better gift for a true saga fan if not this way of saying 'I love you'?

47. Time flies

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Where are Baby Yoda memes coming from? They come from a galaxy far, far away, where a brave Mandalorian fights evil and protects the cutest little thing Star Wars fans have ever seen. Baby Yoda memes are like fire and water; one hardly ever gets tired of looking through them.

Baby Yoda comes from a new series in the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian.

48. Galaxy health tips

Well, yes, in the face of the spiraling pandemic, health tips from Kylo look very up-to-date. He also wears gloves, uses his lightsaber to measure a safe distance and stops particles in the air by the Force. Be like Kylo.

49. HoloNet fun

Image: twitter.com, @mariahh_scary

Source: UGC

Here comes another health tip from the wisest ones in the Galaxy. If one does not want to dissolve in the Force too early, HoloNet parties with their friends are the safest bet.

50. Make no mistakes

Keep your midichlorians safe and sound in Anakin's style.

51. Lego is cool

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

They have been around since the late 1990s, but the number of Lego Star Wars memes is pitiful.

52. More memes!

Image: facebook.com, @starwarsmeme

Source: UGC

Star Wars memes are an essential part of the entire culture that has been around since the moment when fans mastered the Internet. Some are funny, some are touching, but we love them all as much as we love the epic franchise itself. We need more memes about May the 4th!

Hopefully, you liked this collection of funny Star Wars memes. Truly, they should have made you smile and gave you pleasant recollections of watching your favourite episodes.

[embedded content]

