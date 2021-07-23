Home | News | General | COVID-19: We're ready for any eventuality - Akwa Ibom health workers

Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed that the taskforce for containment of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom state be trained and equipped to undertake its critical task.

This is in preparation of the week-long lockdown announced by the governor recently.

The governor gave the directive when he met with executives of the Conglomeration of Health Workers Against COVID-19 at Government House, Uyo, on Sunday, March 29.

Legit.ng gathered that the group is an amalgamation of the four major health care associations in Akwa Ibom state.

Gov Emmanuel poses for a photo with members of the team during the meeting.

Source: Facebook

The governor commended the group for their show of patriotism, solidarity and commitment toward forestalling incidence and spread of the global pandemic in Akwa Ibom state.

His words: “You have displayed genuine patriotism in the fight to forestall the incident and spread of the global pandemic, COVID-19, in our dear state.

“I'm particularly impressed by your show of solidarity and commitment in getting the right things done in this cause.’’

The governor asked each of the associations in the conglomeration to contribute personnel to the Akwa Ibom State Emergency Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, training will commence immediately for members of the task force, stressing that it would enable them to function optimally during any eventuality in the state.

On the week-long statewide lockdown, Governor Emmanuel reiterated that it will not affect those selling foodstuff.

He said shutting down the market in a state where a good number of citizens live on subsistent farming and petty trading, will bring untold hardship on the people.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Akwa Ibom state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, lauded the visionary leadership of Governor Emmanuel which he said was evident in the massive upgrade of medical facilities in the state.

The state NMA chairman further said measures adopted by the governor against the incursion of the pandemic in the state, including the temporary lockdown, were commendable, considering the rise in a fatality rate of the pandemic which, according to him, has risen.

Dr Nyoyoko, therefore, assured the governor of the readiness of the army of health workers to the war against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to make Delta safe from the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday, March 26 announced the lockdown of all activities in the state and closure of all borders.

The directive was given by Governor Okowa during a statewide broadcast in Asaba, the state capital.

The governor, a trained medical doctor, is the chairman of the central committee on managing and containing the coronavirus pandemic in Delta.

[embedded content]

