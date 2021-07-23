Home | News | General | Ronaldo's former teammate reveals details of bizarre text message he got from him close to midnight

- Cristiano Ronaldo texted Medhi Benatia to accompany him to the gym after a Serie A game

- CR7 came in as a substitute to score the equalizer for Juventus while Benatia was an unused sub

- The Portuguese felt he did not sweat enough during the game and told the Moroccan if they could go to the gym together

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a strange text message to his former Juventus teammate Medhi Benatia by 11pm, asking him if they could train together.

The Moroccan defender who now plays for Qatar side Al-Duhail SC told the story of how the incident occurred after a league match.

Benatia and Ronaldo were unused subs in a game and when they got into the team bus, the Portuguese striker began to text his teammate after hitting the gym late at night.

"For the game against Atalanta we were the two unused substitutes because three days later we were going to play again and the coach wanted to make rotations.

"When we were on the bus back [from Bergamo], Cristiano sent me a message: 'What are you going to do now?' I told him: 'It's eleven pm. I'm going home. Why?'

"'Do you feel like doing some exercise in the gym? I didn't sweat and I need it. Are you coming?'", Benatia told AS.

"I replied that it was eleven o'clock at night and I just wanted to get home and watch TV."

What Benatia could not remember was that Ronaldo actually came in the second half and scored a 78th-minute equalizer as the Bianconeri salvaged a draw.

Ronaldo was not feeling satisfied because he did not sweat much so he decided to go to the gym after the game and asked Benatia to follow him.

Speaking about the incident Benatia added, "At that moment I realized that Cristiano is not a normal person. When you work with him, you respect him more because you see that he sacrificed his whole life for football."

