Home | News | General | Lockdown: FCTA to provide palliatives for vulnerable groups — Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

Muhammad Musa Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has established a mechanism to cater for the vulnerable groups within the city centre and satellite towns during the 14-day lockdown.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, made this known on Monday in Abuja while addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with relevant stakeholders charged with the responsibility of implementing the lockdown directives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m. on Monday,

Bello explained that FCTA in partnership with the relevant Federal Government agencies would cater for the vulnerable groups through palliatives measures.

He said that the FCT palliative committee would be headed by the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu and supported by the Chairmen of Area Councils, Traditional and religious authorities, NGOs and support groups.

Bello said that all organs of the FCT security services and other government agencies have agreed to work out modalities to ensure that all entry and exit points of the city and satellite towns are manned by relevant security agencies.

” And in doing that the security agencies would be supported by the FCT Department of Road Traffic Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“The best way to curtail the spread of covid-19 is personal discipline, staying indoors, and ensure personal hygiene through constant handwashing with soap and water.

“I am appealing to the FCT residents to stay indoors, abide by all the regulations issued by health authorities,” Bello said

He reiterated that, except those that have been exempted from the restriction of movement, all residents are enjoined to stay at home.

The Minister warned that law enforcement agencies have been empowered to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

He noted that the FCT administration would not allow any individual or group as a result of their inability to honour medical advice to jeopardise the health of others.

“As we have been shown over the world, one of the greatest weapons to fight covid-19 is confinement and containment in one place.

“This way, contact tracing becomes much easier and those that are infected are easily provided medical services,” Bello said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...