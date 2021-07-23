COVID-19: Oyo discharges index case — Official





This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Adisa explained that the release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital Isolation Centre, Ibadan.

He said, “The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation Centre on March 23.



“The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests.”

Adisa quoted the State’s Incident Manager, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, as saying the released patient is well and very stable and is now back to his house.

He added that the government would follow-up the index case with the necessary treatments.

