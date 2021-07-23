Home | News | General | Covid-19: Animals take over streets in various countries to find food as people self-isolate (videos)

So many interesting things are happening as people are quarantined in their houses across the world. To while away time, people have been spending their time on social media, with books or seeing movies.

Also happening at this time is how animals are taking over the streets that were once populated by humans.

TrulyMinds reports that both wild and non-wild animals could be seen in city streets in countries like Italy, Japan, and Thailand.

In tourist centres like the Nara Park where tourists feed caged deer with crackers, the same animals are now out to fend for themselves.

A twitter user with the name Okadennis shared a video of the said happening as he said that he finds the scene quite hilarious.

Also in Lopburi, Thailand, there is a large group of monkeys who are in desperate search of food as shared by a Facebook user, Sasaluk Rattanachai.

Animals like sheep, boars, and horses also roam several streets in Italy.

