Arteta, Hudson-Odoi and 4 other sports celebrities who have recovered from coronavirus

- Coronavirus has successfully grounded almost all the activities in the world

- All football activities have also been suspended due to the deadly virus that has killed over 37,000 people

- Meanwhile, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi have survived the infection's scare

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea youngster are among the over 165,000 people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus ravaging the world at the moment.

The duo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and they were subjected to self-isolation in a bid for them not to infect others around them.

Reports now have it that they have fully recovered from the infection which has killed over 37,000 people since it broke out last year.

However, the Premier League duo are not the sports personalities who were bitten by the bug, they made out of the lion's den alive.

With this latest development in the sports industry, Legit.ng compiles the list of recoveries after observing the 14-day quarantine period plus treatments.

1. Mikel Arteta has recovered from the deadly coronavirus after testing positive a few days back, Mirror reports.

The Spanish boss who was the first high-profile name in the Premier League to test positive to COVID-19 has now recovered.

But the north London club have told their players to stay at home after insisting it would be "inappropriate" to return to training.

2. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has disclosed that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has fully recovered from the dreaded coronavirus.

The Blues ordered all their squad and coaching crew into isolation following the heartbreaking news of Callum being tested positive to the epidemic on March 13.

Barely a week ago, Lampard hinted that Hudson-Odoi was on the verge of making full recovery from the dreaded epidemic.

3. Utah Jazz basketball players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have recovered from coronavirus days after they contracted the deadly disease.

The two were the first NBA players to test positive for the virus leading to the indefinite suspension of the season.

But after undergoing treatment, they have been cleared of the respiratory disease alongside their teammates who also had to self-quarantine after the pair's positive test.

4. Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has been discharged from the hospital but will quarantine at home for fourteen days.

The manager had confirmed his status on Social Media barely a week ago that he tested positive for deadly coronavirus which has thrown the whole world into serious confusion.

5. Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has been cleared of coronavirus just weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marikanis announced he had contracted the virus shortly after his Olympiacos club dumping Arsenal out of the Europa League in a thrilling clash played at the Emirates.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paolo Maldini and son Daniel have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus, according to club AC Milan, cited on Twitter.

The Rossoneri director of football and player are the latest high profile Italians to have contracted the virus.

Juventus trio including Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala along with his girlfriend Oriana have also been confirmed to have tested positive.

