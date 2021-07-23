Home | News | General | Police heartbroken as their cleaner dies of coronavirus after protecting them from deadly disease

-Dennis Dickson was veteran civilian cleaner at the New York City Police Department before coronavirus took him away

- Dickson died of the deadly on Thursday, March 26, after spending 14 years working to keep the police department clean

- He was said to be on the frontline cleaning and disinfecting the police department as New York and the world battle with the deadly disease

A veteran civilian cleaner at the New York City Police Department, Dennis Dickson, has died from coronavirus.

The 62-year-old, who was hospitalised on Tuesday, March 24, died at Kings County Hospital on Thursday, March 26.

According to Face 2 Face Africa, Dickson was the first NYPD casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Legit.ng notes that NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed Dickson's death in a video he posted on Twitter.

Dickson worked for NYPD worked for NYPD for 14 years, and his job included disinfecting areas of the 15-story police headquarters in lower Manhattan.

Police officials said in a statement: “Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City Of New York."

In other news, World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended a health worker identified as Nurse Kirimi for her contribution towards the fight against coronavirus in Kenya.

According to WHO, Nurse Kirimi works at Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital and she has on the frontline in the fight against the deadly disease.

WHO also noted that many other brave Kenyan health workers have been on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation wrote on its Facebook page: "Thank you Nurse Kirimi working at Kenyatta University Teaching Referral & Research Hospital from everyone at World Health Organization (WHO)! She & many other brave Kenyan health workers are on the front line in the fight against #COVID19."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bassey Offiong was a 25-year-old student of Western Michigan University who died of coronavirus on Saturday, March 28.

The student, who was from Detroit, was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks.

The deceased's sister identified as Asari Offiong said her brother told her he was turned down several times for the coronavirus test in the Kalamazoo area while living off-campus.

