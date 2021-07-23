Home | News | General | COVID-19: Toke Makinwa reacts to being called ‘insensitive’ for saying China should be fined

- Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to react to the backlash she received over her tweets about China

- Recall the media personality had called for China to be fined over the pandemic

- In a recent tweet, she advised nations to build up their economy and stop relying on China

Controversial Nigerian personality, Toke Makinwa, has once again taken to social media to speak on the coronavirus pandemic also known as COVID-19 and this time, she has an advice for other nations.

In a recent post, she questioned how China was able to contain the virus and insinuated that they are profiting from the pandemic. She further advised other nations to fix their economy, empower their people and stop relying on China.

She wrote: "Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive, nations should wake up and fix their economy, build factories, empower your people so we all don’t depend on their economy. Happy quarantine"

Her tweets comes shortly after she took to the micro-blogging platform to to express her anger at China over the outbreak of coronavirus.

The controversial media personality seemed to be of the opinion that the virus was gotten from animals as she advised them to stop eating certain animals.

This earned her several backlash from social media users, some of whom tagged her insensitive. Perhaps, this prompted her recent tweet urging countries to fix their own economy to avoid dependency on China.

In the wake of the recent happenings across various countries, Toke a while ago, said that she is leaving planet Earth. According to her, mother Earth is tired and may need to go to sleep.

The businesswoman announced her plans to look for the next planet that will be able to accommodate us all, noting that the year 2020 has been challenging for the world.

Noting the recent earthquake in Utah, Toke questioned what is happening. She proceeded to say that she is leaving the Earth and going to Mars. The media woman asked her fans and followers if they would be going with her.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported the news of how the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. He revealed this via his Twitter account and stated that he was going into self-isolation.

Following the news of Makinde testing positive, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react, many of whom are concerned about Nigerian singer, Davido's true health status.

Recall a while ago, it was reported that Davido who was recently in Ibadan, paid a courtesy visit to the governor. Photos of them together even went viral online.

