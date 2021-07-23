Home | News | General | Brene Brown quotes that address love, vulnerability and shame

Brene Brown quotes are always a relief and answer to different questions. The high profiled research instructor is widely known for her TED talk, and also the mastermind and author of Daring Greatly book. Brene Brown Daring Greatly quotes focus majorly on vulnerability. She has three other books to her credit, too. The books are Rising Strong, The Gifts of Imperfection, and Braving the Wilderness.

Brene Brown braving the wilderness quotes emphasize belonging, which is one of the twelve universal needs. Also, she has written quotes on several spheres of life. Brene Brown leadership quotes are the best option if you need to feed your mind with quality leadership content. So, hope you find these Brene Brown quotes on love, vulnerability, and shame compiled for you useful.

Best Brene Brown quotes on love

Love is the driving force of the world. There is a need to give and receive it. It is the essence of who we are, only that it does not always come easy. It is a journey of a lifetime that is worth embarking on. These Brene Brown quotes will help you get a better understanding of what love is about.

1. We cultivate love when we allow our most vulnerable and powerful selves to be deeply seen and known, and when we honor the spiritual connection that grows from that offering with trust, respect, kindness, and affection.

2. Love is not something we give or get; it is something that we nurture and grow, a connection that can only be cultivated between two people when it exists within each one of them – we can only love others as much as we love ourselves.

3. What’s the greater risk? Letting go of what people think – of letting go of how I feel, what I believe, and who I am?

4. Waking up every day and loving someone who may or may not love us back, whose safety we can’t ensure, who may stay in our lives or may leave without a moment’s notice, who may be loyal to the day they die or betray us tomorrow – that’s vulnerability.

5. Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.

6. When you get to a place where you understand that love and belonging, your worthiness is a birthright and not something you have to earn, anything is possible.

7. I can encourage my daughter to love her body, but what really matters are the observations she makes about my relationship with my own body.

8. Love will never be certain, but after collecting thousands of stories, I’m willing to call this a fact: A deep sense of love and belonging is an irreducible need of all men, women, and children. We are biologically, cognitively, physically, and spiritually wired to love, to be loved, and to belong.

9. Those who have a strong sense of love and belonging have the courage to be imperfect.

10. Imperfections are not inadequacies; they are reminders that we’re all in this together.

Brene Brown vulnerability quotes

Everyone is vulnerable, but not everyone can confidently reveal how they feel due to the misconception about vulnerability. Brene Brown quotes vulnerability as a means to expand perception. What does Brene Brown say about vulnerability? Check out her perspective about this subject matter here:

11. Vulnerability is about showing up and being seen. It’s tough to do that when we’re terrified about what people might see or think.

12. Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of light.

13. Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change.

14. Through my research, I found that vulnerability is the glue that holds relationships together. It’s the magic sauce.

15. Vulnerability is not weakness. And that myth is profoundly dangerous.

16. Owning our story can be hard but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it. Embracing our vulnerabilities is risky but not nearly as dangerous as giving up on love and belonging and joy—the experiences that make us the most vulnerable. Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light.

18. Authenticity is a collection of choices that we have to make every day. It’s about the choice to show up and be real. The choice to be honest. The choice to let our true selves be seen.

19. If we want greater clarity in our purpose or deeper and more meaningful spiritual lives, vulnerability is the path.

20. Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage.

Brene Brown shame quotes

Shame is a deadly weapon that kills faster than a gun. It could push its victim to any length. However, it is more disheartening when humanity contributes to its effect out of the negligence of the consequences. Brene is of the mindset that we would connect more when we know the impact of shame and possess a sense of empathy towards others. Here are some of Brene Brown's quotes on shame.

21. Shame is the most powerful, master emotion. It’s the fear that we’re not good enough.

22. Shame, blame, disrespect, betrayal, and the withholding of affection damage the roots from which love grows. Love can only survive these injuries if they are acknowledged, healed and rare.

23. If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can’t survive.

24. Shame corrodes the very part of us that believes we are capable of change.

25. If we share our shame story with the wrong person, they can easily become one more piece of flying debris in an already dangerous storm.

26. You are imperfect, you are wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging.

27. Because true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to the world, our sense of belonging can never be greater than our level of self-acceptance.

28.Those who feel lovable, who love, and who experience belonging simply believe they are worthy of love and belonging.

29. Shame derives its power from being unspeakable.

30. We live in a world where most people still subscribe to the belief that shame is a good tool for keeping people in line. Not only is this wrong, but it’s dangerous.

Brene Brown quotes on vulnerability, shame and love are an outcome of her dedication for nearly twenty years. So, hope you find solace in these quotes by Brene Brown each time you are faced with a challenging situation or the other. Also, it will not be a bad idea if you share any of them with anyone around you who feels shamed, vulnerable or longs for love.

