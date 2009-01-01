Home | News | General | Davido's father Deji Adeleke donates N500m to FG and food items worth N500m in Osun state

- Davido's father Deji Adeleke has donated N1 billion to help the country during the coronavirus lockdown

- The singer's father first donated N500 million to the Federal Government

- Adeleke also donated food items worth N500 million to the people of his state in Osun

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's dad, Deji Adeleke, who is a billionaire business magnate, has joined the list of wealthy Nigerian people helping Nigerians during this coronavirus pandemic.

The billionaire has donated one billion naira for relief materials to help Nigerians. According to journalist Dele Momodu, the singer's father divided the donation into two, one for his state and the other for the Federal Government.

Adeleke donated N500 million to the Federal Government and donated foodstuffs worth N500 million to the people of Osun state.

Momodu made this known in a post shared on his official Twitter handle. The journalist and owner of Ovation magazine also prayed that God would continue to replenish the billionaire's pocket.

The business magnate is the founder and president of Adeleke University. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited. He was married to Vero Adeleke who died on March 3, 2003. The billionaire was born on March 6, 1957.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, also joined the list of Nigerians donating to help the country battle the virus. Nigerians were amazed at how much he was willing to part with, for the sake of the country.

He recently took to his Instagram page to reveal he would be donating a whopping N1 billion to the fight against the virus that has claimed lives. Sharing the good news, he wrote: "We must all do what we can to flatten the curve."

Legit.ng also reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, announced a donation of N1 billion cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria. The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies.

