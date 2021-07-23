Home | News | General | Sad news for Anthony Joshua fans amid rampaging deadly coronavirus crisis

- Anthony Joshua has suffered the effect of the dreaded coronavirus

- His fight with Kubrat Pulev has been postponed until July

- The UK is currently on the lockdown with experts predicting it might remain for six months

The much anticipated heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev will not hold until later in the month of July, at least, due to the rampaging coronavirus crisis, SunSport reports.

English sports promoter Eddie Hearn made this revelation on Monday, March 30, saying the bout which was earlier scheduled for June 20 has been shifted forward due to the global crisis

Hearn says an official statement as regards full details and new date for the fight would be made public in the coming days.

Hearn told iFL TV: “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in terms of dates. There’s People talking about doing events behind closed doors, definitely something we’ll look at.

“The only thing we’ve got scheduled for June at the moment is June 27 in Newcastle, and June 20 which is obviously Anthony Joshua [Vs Kubrat Pulev] but hasn’t officially been announced on sale yet - that’s likely to move back to the end of July as well."

Experts are predicting the UK lockdown to last at least six months and the new July date may not be feasible if the situation in UK does not subside.

As at the time of filing this report, more than 1400 people have died from coronavirus in the UK with over 22,000 confirmed cases.

Aside boxing, all other sporting activities have been suspended indefinitely across the UK including the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he is doing just fine after many feared he may have been exposed to deadly coronavirus.

The 30-year-old boxer of Nigerian descent delivered a powerful speech in front of the royal family to celebrate his heritage on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

He met the queen along with other royalties during the ceremony - a meeting which suggested the fighter could have contracted the virus.

Reports from the royal family revealed that Prince Charles has been infected with COVID-19 two weeks after coming in contact with the boxer as reported by The Mirror.

Joshua's spokesperson told Mail Online: "AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well.

"He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers."

