Home | News | General | Rihanna ignores ex-lover Drake during Instagram live chat

- Rihanna was having a time of her life when US entertainer DJ Spade hosted a live Instagram session

- She started roasting her friend Kevin Durant over his COVID-19 diagnosis

- As soon as her ex Drake spotted the chat, he decided to join in but Riri was not here for that

- She bolted and left the father of one on reading

Beautiful musician Rihanna is a woman on her own level who does not condone even the slightest form of disrespect.

After she and fellow musician Drake broke up, the entrepreneur admitted the two were neither friends nor enemies.

On Sunday, March 29, the Disturbia singer kept the same energy when Drake tried to strike a conversation with her via Instagram.

The 32-year-old makeup mogul was busy chatting with her pals on a live video chat while roasting a basketball player who tested positive for COVID-19.

Go ask my ex-boss, he has all my millions - Ycee tells fans who asked for giveaway

Rihanna showed up to the live chat after US entertainer DJ Spade showed up on IG and started streaming to his fans.

She noticed Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant had joined the chat and started asking whether she needed to wear a mask to be safe.

“Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to live? But foreal get well soon KD,” the beauty quipped.

Rihanna disappeared from the chat for a while and returned with her foolery.

This time, she joked that she had located her mask and was now in the mood to mingle with Kevin.

“Back with my mask,” Rihanna penned.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Kevin hit back at the singer and reminded her she had just returned from Europe putting her at risk of contracting the virus.

But Riri came in with the clapbacks and said she had been in the US for two months.

Coronavirus: Dino Melaye partakes in Tyler Perry challenge, sings inspirational song on IG (video)

Drake who was watching from a distance decided to join in and as soon as he posted a comment, Rihanna disappeared into thin air.

The 32-year-old who had been chatty throughout the live session decided to leave her ex-lover on reading.

Rihanna and Drake dated briefly back in 2009 before calling it quits. They rekindled their relationship in 2016 in what was termed as an open relationship.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that renowned rapper Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, has finally shown his son to the whole world. The rapper is known to have had a son a couple of years back but did not talk about him until he confirmed his existence in a brief fling on his 2018 album Scorpion.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Cardi B in Lagos: Which foreign artiste would you love to see in Nigeria? | Legit TV

Naira Marley trends as Nigerians continue to blast him for not believing in coronavirus

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...