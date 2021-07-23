Home | News | General | Barcelona president reacts to Messi's offensive social media post against the club's board

- Lionel Messi's remarks about Barcelona board has been fully defended by president Bartomeu

- The 32-year-old slammed the club's senior staff for suggesting they were not in support of a massive pay cut

- Messi and teammates recently agreed a salary slash to help pay the club's coaching staff in full

Lionel Messi's social media post blasting top staff of Barcelona regarding a pay cut has been clarified by the club President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu insisted that Messi has been supportive of the idea of cutting down player's wages by 70 per cent to help pay salaries of the coaching staff in full amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Messi took to his social media handle to criticize senior members of staff who suggested that he was not in support of the huge wage reduction.

But Bartomeu has come in strong defence of the Barca captain to play down reports that Messi and his teammates were unhappy with the developments.

He said to SPORT: "Messi told me from day one that this reduction had to be made.

"This proposal came from the captains. It is a gesture that demonstrates their commitment to the club."

Bartomeu continued: "Perhaps [the players] have been frustrated by things said by people inside and outside the club, who do not have all the information.

"But the negotiations were carried out only by Oscar Grau and me and we have not said anything."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi in the next few years will bow out of the game and the soon to be Barcelona legend has named 15 prospects that will dominate football.

The list makes up part of a set of Topps Champions League cards specially designed by Messi, featuring cards about the "Greatest Moments" of his career as well as "Top Talents" and "Youth on the Rise".

Legit.ng also reported that Lionel Messi has revealed that Barcelona players will donate their wages so that club employees can continue to be paid full salaries during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Messi and his Barcelona teammates have taken it upon themselves to donate 70 per cent of their salaries to help pay their coaching staff in full.

But Messi made the announcement in a post on his Instagram account, writing: "Much has been written and said about the first team of FC Barcelona in regards to the salaries of the players during this period of a state of alarm.

"First of all, I want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a drop in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked."

