Just in: Coronavirus test result of El-Rufai’s wife announced

- Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, the wife of the Kaduna state governor, has tested negative for coronavirus

- Ms El-Rufai disclosed the result on Twitter on Monday as she advised Nigerians to stay safe and practice recommended preventive measures

- Recall that Governor El-Rufai had earlier announced that he tested positive for the virus and has gone into self-isolation

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, the wife of the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced that her Covid-19 test result came out negative.

Legit.ng reports that Ms El-Rufai made the disclosure via her Twitter page in the evening of Monday, March 30.

She tweeted: “Dear Tweeps,

“My COVID-ONE-NINE test result is out.

“I’m NEGATIVE.

“Thanks for all your prayers and good wishes."

Recall that on Saturday, March 28, Governor El-Rufai announced he tested positive for coronavirus. It was the first case of COVID-19 recorded in Kaduna state.

Coronavirus: Presidency gives update on Abba Kyari’s health status

The governor, who made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna, said he has gone into self-isolation.

Governor El-Rufai’s wife tests negative for Covid-19. Photo credit: Hadiza Isma El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

In another similar report, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Oyo state governor confirmed this via his Twitter handle @seyiamakinde, on the evening of Monday, March 30.

Makinde who is head of the Oyo COVID-19 task force said he had handed over his duties in charge of the task force to the former chief medical director, University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Temitope Alonge.

In the meantime, he said he would continue to self-isolate, expressing hope that he would recover fully.

Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Coronavirus: I’m deeply sad over El-Rufai’s COVID-19 status - Aisha Buhari

The NCDC via its official Twitter account revealed that the new cases are 13 in Lagos, 4 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo state.

The tweet read: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo state.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

