FCT Ministerial monitoring team takes COVID-19 sensitisation campaign to Kuje

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ministerial Monitoring Team, on Tuesday, took its sensitisation campaign on Covid-19 to residents of Kuje Area Council.

The Ministerial Monitoring Team led by Mr Sunday Zaka, said the sensitisation was aimed at educating the residents on preventive measures through frequent hand washing with soap and water and social distancing.

Zaka, in an interview with the Newsmen urges residents of Kuje to to heed the Federal Government’s stay-at-home order.

He encourage residents to be part of the solution, not the problem, in stopping COVID-19

“The Federal Government and FCT Administration is prepared at all levels.

“As you can see today we have embarked on sensitisation programme on the need to stay at home also adopt the government guidelines in order to control this deadly virus.

“The message is very simple. You must stay at home and keep away from social gatherings and all that.

“We have given a guideline that people should follow, keep a social distance between you and the next person and they should be total move from the road,” he said.

According to him, it is necessary for the residents to adhere strictly to the restriction directive and take precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said all hands must be on deck to contain and win the war against COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining social distances and personal hygiene.

